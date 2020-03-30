Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

Stunning! Katy Perry took to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, to share before-and-after photos of what she looked like prior to the coronavirus pandemic and what she looks like now. In the first snap, Katy rocked makeup and and a floral dress, while in the second one she opted for a bare face. Needless to say, the mom-to-be looked flawless.

“Pre-quarantine — mid-quarantine,” she captioned the pics. “Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February.”

Fans were quick to praise the pop star on her natural beauty. “You’re so beautiful without makeup. You’re glowing,” commented one follower. “Your skin is flawless,” wrote another. “This pregnancy is doing you so good,” replied a third person. We completely agree!

Katy is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and the couple couldn’t be more excited. The Pirates of the Caribbean alum is especially excited because soon enough his son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, will become a big brother.

“Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in March. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”

On the other hand, Katy is looking forward to becoming a first-time parent. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom,” a second insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.”

So far, the pregnancy has positively affected Katy and Orlando in several ways. It has even made their bond stronger. “They couldn’t be happier,” a third insider revealed to Life & Style. “Of course, they’ve gotten closer.”

Right now, their primary focus is on their bundle of joy, which is why they’re planning to wait to walk down the aisle. “They both were on the same page about putting off marriage, especially Orlando,” the third source added. “He’s been honest about saying he’s been down that road and didn’t want to do it again. Katy’s been burned, too. She was afraid of marriage, but her heart has shifted, especially with the baby coming. But right now, it’s all about bringing this little one into the world.”

Good for them!