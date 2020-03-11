Doting dad! Orlando Bloom is “all about taking in the smaller moments” of fiancée Katy Perry‘s pregnancy, an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby. He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can,” the source dishes about all of the ways Orlando, 43, is prioritizing his lady’s comfort.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the pop star, 35, have very different personalities, so they have two very different ways of approaching this pregnancy. “It no surprise that Katy’s personality is energetic, loud and way over the top,” the insider adds. “Orlando is all about spoiling her and trying to get her to relax, to be in the moment and enjoy this special time in their lives.

This will be Orlando’s second child. He shares 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex Miranda Kerr. On the other hand, this is baby No. 1 for Katy, and the power couple are equally over the moon to welcome their bundle of joy.

Katy first announced the news when she teased her growing baby bump in her music video for “Never Worn White” on March 4. Shortly after, she tweeted how relieved she was she didn’t have to hide the news. “OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” the mom-to-be wrote.

The “Roar” singer and Orlando, who have been engaged since February 2019, planned the pregnancy. “[It] wasn’t an accident,” she said during a recent SiriusXM interview. “We’re both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this. That’s kind of how it happens.”

They’re looking forward to it so much, they’re “already shopping for baby clothes,” another insider exclusively shared with Life & Style.

The second insider also dished on Katy’s excitement to become a parent. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom. Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.”