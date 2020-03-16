Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have the Sweetest Quotes About Parenthood — See What They’ve Said

When it comes to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s first baby, the couple couldn’t be more excited for their little one’s arrival. The singer announced the news in her music video for “Never Worn White” on March 4, and since then she’s been flaunting her growing baby bump wherever she goes.

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is “all about taking in the smaller moments” of the pregnancy, a source exclusively told Life & Style in March. In addition, he’s spoiling his future wife in every way possible. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby. He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can,” the insider added.