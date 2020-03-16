Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have the Sweetest Quotes About Parenthood — See What They’ve Said
When it comes to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s first baby, the couple couldn’t be more excited for their little one’s arrival. The singer announced the news in her music video for “Never Worn White” on March 4, and since then she’s been flaunting her growing baby bump wherever she goes.
Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is “all about taking in the smaller moments” of the pregnancy, a source exclusively told Life & Style in March. In addition, he’s spoiling his future wife in every way possible. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby. He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can,” the insider added.
Besides welcoming their first child together, Orlando is pretty excited about giving his son, Flynn, a baby sibling. Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” a separate insider told Life & Style in March. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.” We can’t wait for them to become a family of four!
Keep scrolling to see Katy and Orlando's best quotes about parenthood.
