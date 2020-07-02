Father of the year! While Orlando Bloom may already be a dad, he’s excited about having a newborn again.

“I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I will be getting and doing the breastfeed bottle thing,” the 43-year-old actor said during a virtual interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, July 2. “I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it is asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby.”

Orlando shares son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr and pretty soon, he’ll be welcoming his first daughter with fiancée Katy Perry.

Courtesy Orlando Bloom/Instagram

“There’s quiet times at home, just you and the family and the little one, just nursing and sort of being present, seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture the life into the world,” he added, revealing how “excited” he is over this new chapter. “It’s a magical time when an energy pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me.”

Katy, 35, and Orlando announced they were having a baby when the singer flaunted her growing baby bump during her “Never Worn White” music video in March.

Since then, the couple, who got engaged in February 2019, have been spending quality time together amid the coronavirus pandemic and making the best of the pregnancy. The British actor is making sure to pamper Katy during this special time.

“The pregnancy has definitely brought them closer together and they’re getting on better than ever,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“Orlando reads a lot of poetry and loves surprising Katy with handwritten, romantic notes. He’ll leave them under a pillow or in one of her drawers for her to find. Orlando’s been more attentive than ever.”

However, it hasn’t all been easy for the “Daisies” artist. “In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now,” she revealed to Radio.com in May. “And planners are spiraling. So, I’m spiraling a little bit, like, every day. But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future].”

Hopefully that all changes once her baby girl arrives.