So gorgeous! Pregnant Katy Perry showed off her bare baby bump in her new music video “Daisies.” The singer stripped down in the woods while belting out her new track, which is all about chasing your dreams no matter how crazy they seem.

In the video directed by Liza Voloshin, the 35-year-old is wearing a white slip dress with a long, knit coverup. However, at one point, she unties the silk bow and strips completely down while walking through a creek. She poses in multiple positions that flaunt her beautiful, growing bump, and the mom-to-be is absolutely glowing throughout. The lyrics are equally empowering as Katy asks, “Why can’t it be me?” about her dreams.

YouTube

“Told them your dreams and they all started laughing/I guess you’re out of your mind till it actually happens,” the Grammy nominee begins her inspiring song. “I’m the small town/One in seven billion/Why can’t it be me.”

The song was inspired by true events in Katy’s life. “I wrote this song just like it’s another anthem for myself,” the “Daisies” artist said in a preview clip for her interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Friday, May 15. “I came out of a pretty dark time on Witness, and I’ve been writing a record for two years. I wrote some of it while I was clinically depressed and trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The lyrics are full of strength. “They told me I was out there/Tried to knock me down/Took those sticks and stones/Showed ‘em I could build a house,” the chorus reads. “They tell me that I’m crazy/But I’ll never let ‘em change me/Till they cover me in daisies.”

YouTube

Katy’s music has been a big way for her to communicate with fans. She revealed her pregnancy with fiancé Orlando Bloom in the video for “Never Worn White” in March. The A-listers have since been navigating pregnancy as they wait for the arrival of their baby girl. Orlando, 43, also shares his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic has actually been good for the couple. Katy and Orlando “have been so on the run with their busy schedules that they’re actually super happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ time in self-isolation,” an insider exclusive told Life & Style.

Of course, the “Roar” artist still has baby prep on the brain. “Being in isolation hasn’t stopped Katy from shopping,” added the source. “She’s been keeping herself busy buying adorable baby clothes online — designer baby dresses, onesies and funky little hats — and has already started decorating the nursery.” You know the American Idol judge’s daughter is going to have an enviable closet!

It’s amazing to see Katy looking so healthy and happy!