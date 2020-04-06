So sweet! Pregnant Katy Perry gushed that she’s going to be the “best mom” during the April 5 episode of American Idol. Don’t get it twisted, though, the singer is fully planning on being stern when she has to. She and fiancé Orlando Bloom revealed on April 2 that they are expecting a girl.

“I’m the toughest bitch,” the 35-year-old hilariously admitted to fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. “I’m going to be a good mom. My kids are always going to get a strike.”

Her fans had to agree. “Yes, you’re gonna be an amazing mom,” one comment read. “You’re going to be a great mother,” someone else echoed. “Waiting for the princess of pop to be born,” another user excitedly added.

The “Roar” singer and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, are over the moon excited about becoming parents together. An insider exclusively told Life & Style that the longtime couple “couldn’t be happier” with baby No. 1 on the way, and they’ve “gotten closer” during the pregnancy journey.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

However, with their little one coming soon, the A-listers are planning to postpone their wedding until things calm down. “They both were on the same page about putting off marriage, especially Orlando,” the insider explained. “He’s been honest about saying he’s been down that road and didn’t want to do it again. Katy’s been burned, too. She was afraid of marriage, but her heart has shifted, especially with the baby coming. But right now, it’s all about bringing this little one into the world.” The actor was married to model Miranda Kerr — whom he shares son Flynn with — from 2010 to 2013. The “Teenage Dream” artist and ex-husband Russell Brand were hitched for two years before divorcing in 2012.

Despite both of their previous marriages, Katy and Orlando are in it for the long haul. “They’re together, they’re committed and a piece of paper can’t change their feelings for each other,” noted the source. “In fact, from both of their experiences, it might change things.”

Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

The pair is finding peace during this new chapter, and a second insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Orlando is “all about taking in the smaller moments” during his wife-to-be’s pregnancy.

“He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby. He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can,” the source said. It sounds like Katy picked herself a winner.

Katy says she’s going to be the best mom, and we have to agree!