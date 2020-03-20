When pregnancy cravings hit! Katy Perry took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to share a makeup-free photo of herself eating pickles out of a jar. “What day is it even #stayhomeclub?” the singer — who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom — captioned the shot.

A source previously told Life & Style exclusively that the 35-year-old’s cravings have been “like a roller coaster.”

“She wants everything from sweet cream-filled cupcakes to spicy Thai food. Katy wants it all,” the insider divulged, before joking, “Orlando is her personal Postmates.”

SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Carnival Row actor, 43, has been “all about taking in the smaller moments,” a second source gushed about the Hollywood heartthrob, and he doesn’t mind spoiling his bride-to-be. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby. He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can.” So sweet!

Katy and Orlando got engaged in February 2019, but their wedding plans are currently on hold. “They both were on the same page about putting off marriage, especially Orlando,” a third source dished about the couple. “He’s been honest about saying he’s been down that road and didn’t want to do it again. Katy’s been burned, too. She was afraid of marriage, but her heart has shifted, especially with the baby coming. But right now, it’s all about bringing this little one into the world.” Orlando was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, and they share a 9-year-old son named Flynn.

As for how Flynn feels about having a new baby brother or sister? Well, it sounds like he’s over the moon! “Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” another source told LS. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”

Time will tell! Katy and Orlando’s little one is due at the end of summer.

