Katy Perry Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Easter Bunny Onesie and It’s Everything
Too cute! Katy Perry took to Instagram on Sunday, April 12, to show off her growing baby bump in an adorable Easter-inspired outfit, and we can’t get enough.
“Somebunny is going to be live on Facebook with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45 p.m. ET to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo of herself rockin’ an Easter bunny onesie. Fans couldn’t help but comment on her precious tummy. “Aww, that’s a very cute bunny bump,” wrote one person. “So adorable!” commented a second follower. “That baby girl is getting bigger,” wrote a third. She sure is!
Katy announced she’s having a daughter when she shared a close-up photo of fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s face covered in pink icing. “It’s a girl,” she captioned the snap on April 3.
Naturally, the parents-to-be and their loved ones are excited, including Katy’s dad, Keith Hudson. “We’ve been hoping this would happen,” the father of three exclusively told Life & Style. “Everyone is pleased! She’ll be a good mama!”
In addition, he seems to totally approve of Orlando. “[He’s] a great man,” Keith said about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. “I’m a happy man.”
Evidently, Orlando shares that same excitement about having baby No. 2. He’s especially looking forward to giving his son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, a younger sibling.
“Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”
These days, the engaged couple is making the best of their time quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[They] have been so on the run with their busy schedules that they’re actually super happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ time in self-isolation,” another source exclusively told Life & Style.
Katy and Orlando’s bundle of joy is expected to arrive at the end of the summer. We can’t wait!