Did Katy Perry finally get her own mini version of a babymoon amid the coronavirus pandemic? Sort of! The pregnant singer, 35, was spotted flaunting her baby bump in a swimsuit during a beach day with fiancé Orlando Bloom on May 24.

The couple spent Memorial Day weekend in Santa Barbara, California with a few of their loved ones. By the looks of it, they got to relax under the sun. Katy wore a floral bathing suit, while her beau wore black swim trunks. They even brought their dog, Nugget, along for the mini-getaway.

It’s a good thing the soon-to-be mom got to have some downtime — especially because Katy spoke candidly about being stressed during the lockdown.

“I know I should meditate,” she divulged to radio.com on May 21. “I know I should talk to my therapist. I don’t get the opportunity just to, like, have a glass of wine right now if I’ve reached a certain point of, ‘Oh, my God, this is way too much, I cannot handle this, I’ll have a glass.’ It’s a real, real time for me. I feel all the feelings.”

The pop star also expressed how having limited control due to pandemic made her more anxious. “In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now,” she added. “And planners are spiraling. So, I’m spiraling a little bit, like, every day. But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future].”

It’s a good thing she has Orlando to lean on. Katy and the British actor, 43, have taken this time to focus more on their relationship. They are “happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ in self-isolation,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

As a result of quarantining together, it’s safe to say Orlando knows pretty much everything about his lady. “I mean, you can’t even hide your foot fungus anymore,” she said during an Instagram Live in early May. “It is just out there. I used to have it, but I don’t have it anymore. But you can’t hide anything. … This is me, this is it.”

