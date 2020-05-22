Deep breaths. Pregnant Katy Perry is “spiraling” over the “uncertainty” of her baby plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Everything from the singer’s work schedule to her birth road map is up in the air, and she is concerned.

The “Daisies” artist, 35, was hoping to work “until [her] water broke,” but social distancing measures have brought things to a halt.

Courtesy of Katy Perry Instagram

“In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now. And planners are spiraling. So, I’m spiraling a little bit, like, every day,” she confessed during an interview with Radio.com on May 21. “But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future].”

The American Idol judge is due at the end of summer and previously divulged she’s “not sure” she’ll be able to celebrate with a baby shower or babymoon.

However, she is “trusting the professionals,” despite feeling fatigued over the possibility of California extending their stay-at-home orders through the summer. That’s not to say she doesn’t need a release now and then. “I definitely lock myself in my parked car in front of my house and cry sometimes, just like everyone else does,” she added.

The “Roar” artist is quarantining with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom; his 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr; and Katy’s two young nieces.

To pile on, the A-lister is missing one of her favorite ways to chill out because of pregnancy. “I know I should meditate. I know I should talk to my therapist. I don’t get the opportunity just to, like, have a glass of wine right now if I’ve reached a certain point of, ‘Oh, my God, this is way too much, I cannot handle this, I’ll have a glass,’” she explained. “It’s a real, real time for me. I feel all the feelings.”

One positive from the experience is Katy and Orlando are “happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ in self-isolation,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They’re both foodies and love to cook together, and enjoy snuggling up on the couch in the evening watching comedies on Netflix.”

Hang in there, mama!