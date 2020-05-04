Change of plans. Katy Perry confessed that she may not be able to celebrate her first pregnancy with a baby shower or a babymoon with fiancé Orlando Bloom amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer answered fans’ questions during a Facebook Live ahead of American Idol on May 3 and got very real after someone asked how she’s staying “positive” while expecting.

“It’s OK to feel all the feelings,” the 35-year-old began while sympathizing with someone who had to postpone their wedding. “I’ve had to reschedule many plans and, you know, not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower or, you know, blah blah blah — but I’m not sure I’m going to be able to do any of that. I’m just taking it one day at a time. But, I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now. There’s a lot going on.”

Although the change of plans is disappointing, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Katy and Orlando, 43, “have been so on the run with their busy schedules that they’re actually super happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ time in self-isolation.” The “Dark Horse” singer noted in her Instagram Live that she’s been doing a lot of online shopping and playing with Legos in her spare time, but she and the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been finding more ways to keep busy together. “They’re both foodies and love to cook together, and enjoy snuggling up on the couch in the evening watching comedies on Netflix,” said the insider.

It’s a good thing Orlando is a wiz in the kitchen because the American Idol judge previously admitted she’s having a lot of pregnancy cravings. “My number one craving is avocado toast with Tabasco. I’ve never been into spicy foods in my life, but light my mouth up right now!” she dished on Benny Blanco’s live stream in partnership with DoorDash, but that’s not all. “During this time [there are] lots of cravings … lots of things to consider when going to the grocery store, but trust and believe I have stocked up on pickles,” she said.

The songstress revealed her baby bump during the music video for “Never Worn White” in March, and she is ready for this next chapter. “I think I’ve always been a mom in a way,” Katy told Access Live in an interview published on April 27. “I’ve been a mother to the children in some ways,” she added, seemingly in reference to American Idol contestants.

