It was meant to be! Pregnant Katy Perry revealed that although she isn’t technically a parent yet, it already feels familiar to her.

“I think I’ve always been a mom in a way,” the 35-year-old told Access Live in an interview published on Monday, April 27. “I’ve been a mother to the children in some ways,” she said, seemingly referring to American Idol contestants.

The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are currently expecting their first child together. She revealed she was pregnant by putting her baby bump on display in her music video for “Never Worn White,” which premiered in March. Afterward, Katy expressed her relief to the world. “OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted at the time.

Orlando, 43, has always treated Katy like a queen, however, now it’s even more. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can. Orlando is all about spoiling her and trying to get her to relax, to be in the moment and enjoy this special time in their lives.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum is already dad to his son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-Miranda Kerr. Evidently, he’s excited about giving his son a younger sibling.

“Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” another insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”

It looks like the expecting parents got exactly what they wanted. On April 12, they revealed the sex of the baby. “It’s a girl,” Katy captioned an Instagram photo of her beau covered in pink icing.

Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy and Orlando have made their bundle of joy their main priority. “They both were on the same page about putting off marriage, especially Orlando,” a third insider exclusively shared with Life & Style. “He’s been honest about saying he’s been down that road and didn’t want to do it again. Katy’s been burned, too. She was afraid of marriage, but her heart has shifted, especially with the baby coming. But right now, it’s all about bringing this little one into the world.”

