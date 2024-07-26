Fans Celebrate Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 1st Anniversary

Oh, what a year it’s been! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially been together for (at least) a year, and Swifties can’t get enough of the couple’s adorable romance.

On July 26, 2023, Travis, 34, famously announced that he shot his shot with the biggest pop star in the world and it didn’t really go as planned. He gave details about his attempt to give Taylor, 34, his number during an episode of his podcast, “New Heights.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during the episode. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Taylor was newly single at the time after ending her years-long relationship with Joe Alwyn in April 2023 and calling off her whirlwind romance with Matty Healy in June 2023. Even though the NFL star wasn’t able to give Taylor his number at the time, it all worked out in the end.

In December 2023, when Taylor was announced as Time’s Person of the Year, she reminisced about the start of their relationship.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the Grammy winner told the publication.

Since then, the couple has essentially become America’s sweethearts and the world has enjoyed their romance almost as much as they have. Swifties celebrated the pair’s unofficial one-year anniversary on social media with several fans chiming in to wish them well.

“One year ago today, Travis Kelce was asking how to get a bracelet to Taylor,” one X user wrote on Friday, July 26.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

“Travis Kelce got Taylor Swift’s attention one year ago today,” another person added. “The rest is history.”

A third wrote, “Happy July 26th to those who celebrate! Today is the ACTUAL one year of the podcast dropping (not yesterday.) So glad Travis talked about giving Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet so we could all see a real life romantic comedy play out!”

Travis and the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist have both gushed about their relationship in public, something Taylor has implied she couldn’t do when she was dating men in the past.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor said during her interview with Time. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Travis has spoken about his relationship numerous times, including when he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and praised Taylor’s talent.

“Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned,” the Ohio native said in April. “Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason.”

Travis continued, “It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it. I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.”