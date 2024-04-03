Travis Kelce is completely in awe of Taylor Swift’s ability to put on a show. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is gearing up to host the second annual Kelce Jam music festival, recently gushed about his girlfriend and shared what he learned about live events from her.

“Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned,” Travis, 34, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday, April 2. “Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason.”

The NFL star continued of Taylor, 34, “It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it. I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.”

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker first embarked on her Eras tour in March 2023. Overall, it consists of 152 shows across five continents and will wrap up in December 2024. Each concert spans more than three and a half hours and consists of 44 songs from all 10 of her studio albums.

“It’s impressive,” Travis said.

Travis first watched Taylor perform an Eras tour show in July 2023, before their romance began. After attending her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the football player admitted to brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to gift her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, after hearing the podcast shoutout, Taylor got in touch with him. They started quietly dating before going public with their romance in September 2023.

Travis has since attended four of his girlfriend’s international concerts — one in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023, one in Syndey, Australia, in February and two in Singapore in March. He won’t stop there, as the tight end declared to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that he plans to support Taylor on the European leg of her tour, which begins on May 9.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it,” he said. “She’ll be all over Europe. There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that.”

Travis later added, “We’re both very career driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her – and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season – it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”