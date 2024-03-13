Travis Kelce had a blast in Singapore, and watching girlfriend Taylor Swift in concert two nights in a row was simply the icing on the cake. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about his recent trip to the Asian country on the Wednesday, March 13, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Jason Kelce.

“I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour,” Travis, 34, told his older brother. “The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months. But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”

In addition to giving Taylor, 34, a shoutout, Travis discussed his trip to the “world’s largest greenhouse,” which was fun for him because he is a “big plant guy.”

“It was cool as f–k. They had the world’s, like, biggest waterfall in a greenhouse too. It was awesome, man. The way the whole thing was laid out,” the NFL star said. “It was a very controlled space and everything was, like, blooming at the same time.”

Though Travis said it was “hot as f–k in Singapore” because it’s the middle of summer there, the greenhouse was a “chilly, like, 70-degree room where they’re just pumping AC into these plants.”

“It was so f–king unique and so nice,” he added. “It was so lovely to go in there just hang on that thing and see all the amazing plants.”

Travis also gushed about the country’s “crazy architecture.”

“They have that one hotel, the Marina Bay Sands or something like that, where it looks like a boat is on top of three pillars … and then everything around that kind of hotel is really, really nice,” he said.

Travis surprised fans by flying to Singapore for Taylor’s March 8 and 9 concerts, the final two of her six-show stretch in the country. He brought along friends Ross Travis and Harry Clark. After both concerts, Travis waited in the wings for Taylor, who rushed offstage to kiss him when she finished performing. The couple also enjoyed some romantic alone time at a mall between shows, as well as a dinner with Taylor’s bandmates and backup singers. After their time in Singapore, Taylor and Travis jetted off to Los Angeles, where they reportedly attended Madonna and Guy Oseary’s Gucci 2024 Oscars afterparty.

Travis previously joined Taylor in Sydney, Australia, to attend one of her concerts in February. The “Lover” hitmaker also showed her boyfriend around the Sydney Zoo, which Travis talked about on “New Heights” on March 6.

“There were full-on helicopters just following us around,” he said. “They helicoptered us. Well, not us. Taylor. This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.”