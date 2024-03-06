Travis Kelce is definitely aware of how famous his girlfriend is. The NFL star spoke about his trip to Australia to visit Taylor Swift amid her Eras tour on the Wednesday, March 6, episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“There were full-on helicopters just following us around,” Travis, 34, told his brother, Jason Kelce, as they discussed his trip to the Sydney Zoo. “They helicoptered us. Well, not us. Taylor. This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.”

Travis spent just three days Down Under in February and he and Taylor, 34, visited the zoo on her day off. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also attended the February 23 Eras tour show at Accor Stadium. “Sydney did not disappoint,” he gushed. “I’m pretty sure the crowds over there … well, they’re already pretty rowdy. They like to have a good time. I like to have a good time. They were just a little bit louder than the Argentinian crowd and I was not expecting that because Argentina was f–king loud.”

In November 2023, Travis went to the Eras tour in Buenos Aires while on a bye weekend from football. The Ohio native also admitted that it was “pretty f–king cool” to see some of Taylor’s fans wearing his football jersey in the crowd at the Sydney show.

After the February 23 concert, Travis traveled back to the United States to celebrate winning the Super Bowl with his Chiefs teammates in Las Vegas. He then spent some time with his family in Philadelphia and attended Jasons’ retirement press conference on Monday, March 4. The brothers then headed to Ohio for the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday, March 5.

A Cleveland sports reporter for the Associated Press confirmed that Travis was “headed to Singapore” after the basketball game. There, he will reunite with Taylor, who has three back-to-back shows on Thursday, March 7, Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9. She will then be on a break from touring until May.

Amid the hiatus, Taylor will drop her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. While the record is expected to be about her breakup from Joe Alwyn, it was recently reported that the Grammy winner has already started writing love songs about Travis too. “She’s written at least two songs,” Us Weekly reported. “They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

Taylor and Travis started dating after he gave her a shout out on “New Heights” following his attendance at the Kansas City Eras tour show in July 2023.Their romance has been highly publicized, particularly due to Taylor’s attendance at Travis’ football games during the 2023 NFL season.

“We’re showing up for each other,” Taylor said in a December 2023 interview. “Other people are there and we don’t care.”