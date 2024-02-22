taylor swift and travis kelce hold hands at sydney zoo

Taylor Swift loved the Sydney Zoo so much that she returned with boyfriend Travis Kelce by her side! The pop star was photographed strolling through the Australian establishment with Travis on Thursday, February 22, just one day after she visited with members of her tour crew.

The couple walked through the zoo holding hands and with their arms wrapped around each other, as seen in photos captured by 9News Sydney. Taylor, 34, looked comfortable and casual in a pair of jean shorts, which she paired with sneakers and a pink tank top. Travis, 34, also wore shorts, along with a dark T-shirt, white hat and sneakers.

The NFL star made the trek from the United States to Australia on Wednesday, February 21, landing on the morning of Thursday, February 22, local time. Taylor wasted no time showing him the sights ahead of her Friday, February 23, concert at Accord Stadium. She will play four shows in a row in Sydney before bringing the Eras tour to Singapore in March.

This was Taylor and Travis’ first reunion following his big win in the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11. The “Anti-Hero” singer was in Las Vegas for the game and stayed out late celebrating with her man after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory. She made it to Sin City after playing four back-to-back shows in Tokyo, Japan.

Getty

“How are you not jet lagged right now?” Travis asked the Grammy winner as they celebrated on the field at Allegiant Stadium after the game. “Jet lag is a choice,” Taylor responded, with a smirk.

Now, it’s Travis who will have to fight jet lag as he supports his girl at her Sydney shows. The professional athlete previously attended the Eras tour in Kansas City in July 2023, before he was even dating Taylor. Since they went public with their relationship in September 2023, he’s only been able to make it to one show amid his busy NFL schedule. Travis traveled to Buenos Aires on a bye weekend from football in November 2023 to show Taylor his support.

With football now in the offseason, Travis is expected to join his girl on the road as her massive world tour continues. While Taylor has a bit of a break at the end of March and throughout April, she’ll be in Europe from May to August before the tour returns to North America. Meanwhile, Travis has quite a bit of free time before training camp for the 2024 NFL season begins in July.

“They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there,” People reported. “[Travis] is ready for some downtime and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him.”