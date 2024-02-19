Travis Kelce may not physically be with Taylor Swift in Australia, but she made sure he was there in spirit. The pop star repped the Kansas City Chiefs with a Super Bowl Champions hat as she jetted from Melbourne to Sydney to continue her Eras tour.

Taylor, 34, was spotted boarding a private jet after her three-night tour stop in Melbourne on Sunday, February 18, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. The “Lover” hitmaker looked comfy and casual as she sported a red T-shirt and a black and white Chiefs cap with “Super Bowl Champions” on the front. Kansas City officials reportedly gifted Taylor the hat after Travis, 34, and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.

As if that nod to Travis wasn’t adorable enough, the singer also wore her diamond “TNT” bracelet, which stands for “Travis and Taylor.” The tight end had the bracelet, plus a matching one for his own wrist, custom-made for Taylor from Pennsylvania-based jewelry shop Wave Made Inc. Jewelers in December 2023, according to People. Taylor was previously spotted wearing her bracelet at the AFC Championship game on January 28.

The “Cruel Summer” singer traveled from Melbourne — where she stayed in a $16,300 hotel penthouse in between performances at Melbourne Cricket Ground — to Sydney, Australia, on Sunday ahead of four sold-out shows at Accor Stadium beginning Friday, February 23.

While Taylor was performing in Australia over the weekend, Travis was spotted back home in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 17, dining at Rye restaurant with a friend. Earlier in the week, he sparked rumors that he would be joining Taylor in Sydney by saying on his “New Heights” podcast that he would “venture to an island real soon.” Travis also said that the following week’s episode was prerecorded and would not include him.

The couple’s possible reunion in Sydney would come two weeks after Taylor jetted from Tokyo to see the Chiefs play against the 49ers in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. As seen in footage of the famous pair after the game, Travis asked Taylor how she wasn’t jet lagged. “Jet lag is a choice,” she replied.

Hopefully, Travis will remember Taylor’s jet lag philosophy if he makes the trip to Sydney this weekend. However, even if he doesn’t, he’s stll reportedly planning to visit his girlfriend on tour over the summer. A source told People on February 13 that the couple was making “plans” to “travel” together in Europe.

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” the insider said.