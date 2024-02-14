Taylor Swift won’t be having a “cruel summer” with Travis Kelce by her side. The pop star’s boyfriend is reportedly planning to join her on the European leg of her Eras tour later this year.

“They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there,” a source told People on Tuesday, February 13.

Taylor, 34, returned to touring on February 7, after a lengthy holiday break. She performed four back-to-back shows in Tokyo before jetting back to Los Angeles and then Las Vegas on February 10. The singer watched Travis, 34, play with the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling Super Bowl 2024 face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, and celebrated with her boyfriend on the Las Vegas strip after the Chiefs’ win. After an exhilarating few days, Taylor flew to Australia on Wednesday, February 14, for another set of seven shows.

The “Lavender Haze” hitmaker attended 13 games during the 2023-2024 NFL season, spending most of her Sundays during her tour break in VIP suites at various football stadiums. Now that Travis has time off, he’s ready to return the support, a source told People.

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” the insider shared. “The attention on them is definitely a lot, but Travis has done a great job deflecting and focusing on what’s important.”

After her performances in Australia, Taylor will head to Singapore in early March, where she’ll play six shows. She’ll then have a break in April before the European leg of her tour begins with a show in Paris on May 9. Taylor will tour around Europe through August.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Though NFL players typically continue training in the offseason, Travis will likely have some time off to join Taylor on tour. It won’t be his first time watching his girlfriend in action, either. The tight end flew to Argentina in November 2023, where he hung out with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, at her concert. Taylor made sure to give him a shoutout by changing a lyric in her song “Karma” at the show.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

Travis hasn’t talked about his offseason plans yet, but mom Donna Kelce previously teased to People that she had “a feeling there’ll be some traveling.” Perhaps she’ll join Travis at some of Taylor’s concerts?

The source told the publication that Travis’ family, which also includes dad Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, has been “beyond supportive” of his and Taylor’s relationship. The two have been going strong since July 2023.

“They’re just along for the ride with him and to be there for him,” the insider said of Travis’ loved ones. “They all love Taylor and see how happy she makes him.”