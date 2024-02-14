Inside the NFL released a new video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s post-Super Bowl celebration and it includes the clearest audio yet of their conversation on the field.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Travis, 34, told his girlfriend, 34, after she flew straight from a concert in Japan to the game in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. “Thank you.” The couple embraced as they took in the special moment.

The “Karma” singer was in awe of her man and told him, “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you. I can’t believe you! How did you do that?!” Travis continued to show his appreciation, adding, “Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

The conversation finished with the professional athlete asking, “Was it electric?” and Taylor responded, “It was unbelievable.”

Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, giving them back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Taylor watched the game from a private suite with her family, Travis’ family and several of their close friends, including Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

After the celebrations on the field, the A-list couple hit the town in Las Vegas for an epic afterparty. They partied at XS Nightclub in the Wynn Las Vegas until the early hours of the morning. Video footage from the club showed the two dancing together and packing on the PDA in front of thousands of people.

At one point in the evening, a remix of Taylor’s song “You Belong With Me” was played by The Chainsmokers and Travis made sure to let everyone know how proud he was to be the pop star’s man by heading to the DJ booth and hyping up the crowd during the song. He also turned around to face Taylor so they could sing the lyrics to each other. “Love Story” was also played in the club and the pair danced while serenading each other with the romantic song in other video clips from the night.

The Super Bowl took place just one week after Taylor had a big night of her own, taking home two awards at the Grammys on February 4. In addition to winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, she was also honored with Album of the Year and became the first person in history to win the coveted award four times.

With football season officially over, Travis will now have more time to support the “Blank Space” singer in her career endeavors. Her Eras tour continues in Australia on Friday, February 16. She’ll be Down Under for the rest of February before a string of shows in Singapore at the beginning of March. The tour will then go on a brief hiatus before picking up in Europe in May.

While Travis has not confirmed which shows he’s planning to attend, fans are expecting to see him in the audience at various international dates.