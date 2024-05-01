Before heading back out on the Eras tour, Taylor Swift will reportedly be spending some time in Miami, Florida, with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The couple will be attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, May 5, according to multiple reports.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, will reportedly be joined by Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the Formula 1 event. Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate became investors in the Alpine F1 racing team in 2023.

This will likely be Taylor’s last public event before the Eras tour resumes in Paris, France, on May 9. Multiple reports have said that she does not plan on attending the star-studded Met Gala in New York City on May 6.

The tour will be resuming for its summer European leg after a two-month hiatus. Taylor has been spending most of her downtime in California with Travis. While she has mostly been able to keep a low profile, she resurfaced in Las Vegas on April 27 for Patrick’s 15 and the Mahomies Golf Classic gala. The pop star attended the event with Travis and offered up tickets to her tour in a charity auction. They sold for $80,000.

Taylor also went to Coachella with Travis on April 13. The A-listers were the center of attention as they watched the concert from a VIP section, which was still filled with people. However, the “Fortnight” singer seemed unbothered by all the eyes on her as she packed on the PDA and danced with her man.

“Taylor can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing,” an insider told Life & Style, adding that the Grammy winner was “impressed” with how Travis handled the Coachella crowd.

In Taylor’s relationship with Joe Alwyn, which lasted more than six years before they called it quits in 2023, she was notoriously private. However, she hinted in a December 2023 interview that she has some regrets about staying so under-the-radar during this time.

“Life is short. Have adventures,” she said in her Time Person of the Year profile. “Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

She also opened up about why she wasn’t shying away from the publicity surrounding her relationship with Travis. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing each other,” Taylor explained. “And we’re just proud of each other.”