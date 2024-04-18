The ~Mastermind~ has done it again! Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, has already broken a Spotify record one day before its release.

The streaming platform announced via X on Thursday, April 18, that TTPD had become “the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.”

Introduced in March 2023, Countdown Pages allow fans to pre-save an album, watch clips and see a countdown until the album’s official release.

Taylor, 34, announced The Tortured Poets Department during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album — which she won for her 2022 album, Midnights — at the 2024 Grammys on February 4.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she told the audience. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

The pop star concluded, “I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you, thank you.”

Keeping her word, Taylor quickly shared the album artwork for TTPD on her social media. The black and white image showed the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker wearing black underwear as she rested on a white bed and held her arms across her chest, looking at the camera. However, only the lower half of her face was visible. A single ray of light washed over her.

“All’s fair in love and poetry …” Taylor captioned the post.

Along with the artwork, the singer shared a photo of a handwritten note signed by “The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department.”

Getty Images

“And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms. My muses, acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch black ink,” the note read. “All’s fair in love and poetry.”

As Taylor returned to her Eras tour in the days after the album announcement, she shared with her fans a few more details about its creation and how important it was to her. During her concert in Tokyo, Japan, on February 7, the Grammy winner revealed that she started working on TTPD “right after” she turned in Midnights. Taylor also pointed out that albums are turned in “months in advance,” which gave her plenty of private time to write her 11th project.

“I’ve been working on it for about two years,” she told the crowd at the Tokyo Dome. “I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect, in my opinion … when it was good enough for you … I finished it. And I am so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it. Soon we’ll get to experience it together.”

During her February 16 concert at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne, Australia, Taylor told her fans that writing The Tortured Poets Department became her “lifeline.” Many have speculated that the album was written about her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“I needed to make it,” she said. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”