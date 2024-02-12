She’ll wear 87. Taylor Swift was all about supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce with subtle details in her stylish outfit for the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

While Taylor, 34, was usually decked out in Kansas City Chiefs red as she attended games throughout the 2023-2024 football season, she opted for an all-black look for the championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The pop star rocked black jeans with bedazzled rips at the knees and a matching corset top, keeping her ensemble simple and comfortable. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that her accessories made it clear which player she was rooting for.

For starters, Taylor’s neck was adorned with a custom Stephanie Gottlieb necklace featuring Travis’ jersey number, 87. The gold and diamond accessory came with a whopping $4,250 price tag, according to Page Six.

Additionally, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker carried a bedazzled football-shaped purse, also featuring “87” in gold. The Judith Leiber clutch was a gift from Shaquille O’Neal and Jamie Salter, the CEO of Authentic Brands Group (Judith Leiber is under the company’s umbrella), as Shaq, 51, revealed on Instagram.

Taylor didn’t stop there! Her black heeled boots were bedazzled with yet another “87.”

Of course, the singer couldn’t step into the stadium without at least one piece of Chiefs gear. She completed her look with a red WEAR by Erin Andrews jacket featuring the number 60 on the back, a nod to the year the Kansas City Chiefs were established.

Getty

It was a tense evening for Chiefs fans, as the team trailed behind the San Francisco 49ers for most of the game. At one point, Taylor was spotted taking a shot in her VIP box, which she shared with her and Travis’ families, as well as close friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. She also looked stressed and concerned when Travis, 34, unexpectedly blew up at coach Andy Reid on the sidelines.

Though the game went into overtime and almost looked like a loss for the Chiefs, they overcame the 49ers in the final seconds and won it all. Travis celebrated with his coach and teammates on the field before reuniting with his girlfriend. The couple melted fans’ hearts with lots of hugs, kisses and even a few tears.

After the game, Taylor — who jetted to Los Angeles and then Las Vegas on February 10 after performing four back-to-back nights on her Eras tour in Tokyo — joined Travis at a victory party at XS Nightclub. The couple danced the night away and adorably sang Taylor’s songs to each other before leaving the club hand-in-hand, with Taylor wearing her boyfriend’s jacket.

In a post-game press conference, Travis revealed how it felt to win the Super Bowl one week after Taylor took home three Grammy Awards, including her historic Album of the Year win. “Has any couple had a better week?” a reporter asked.

“Man, it’s on top of the world right now, baby,” the tight end replied. “It’s a good feeling.”