Bringing home the hardware! After the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win against the San Francisco 49ers ​and Taylor Swift‘s huge night at the Grammys earlier this month, Travis Kelce reacted to his and girlfriend’s recent wins.

“Man, it’s on top of the world right now, baby,” the superstar tight end, 34, said at a postgame press conference ​on Sunday, February 11. “It’s a good feeling.”

Travis’ answer came following the Chiefs’ 25-22 defeat in overtime, and after Taylor’s two Grammy wins the weekend before, including the night’s biggest honor, Album of the Year.

While accepting her 13th career Grammy on February 4, Taylor shocked Swifties with the announcement of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19, 2024.

And though Super Bowl Sunday ended on a positive note for Travis, his “fight for the right to party” didn’t come without controversy. Earlier in the night, the NFL star was seen yelling at and physically knocking into his head coach, Andy Reid, after Andy, 65, pulled Travis out of the game for a quick rest in the first half. The exchange became so heated, Andy seemed to lose his balance for a moment.

After the particularly shocking fumble, fans took to social media to call out Travis’ unsportsmanlike behavior.

“There is no excuse for Travis Kelce to physically and verbally attack 65 year old Andy Reid, Kansas City’s Head Coach, during @SuperBowl,” one viewer wrote via X.

“Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV,” another wrote. “He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…”

However, Andy himself seemed to take Travis’ behavior in stride. During a postgame press conference, Andy said that moments like that with his players “keep [him] young.”

“They’re passionate players,” Andy told reporters. “I love that, even if they chest bump me to the other side of the 50. I appreciate it. I just love that the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing.”

Travis brushed off his gametime behavior too, joking that he was simply “telling [Andy] how much [he] love[s] him.”

After the win, Travis and Taylor, 34, were ready to “Shake It Off” together, as the power couple were seen letting loose at a Super Bowl postparty and dancing and singing along to her song “Love Story” late in the night.

As for Taylor’s reaction to Travis’ on field intensity, the Grammy winner seemed to have the time of her life watching the game alongside friends Blake Lively and Lana Del ​Rey.

On the field after the final call, Travis was filmed kissing his girlfriend and asking her if the energy in the stadium was “electric,” to which the “Lover” singer replied, “It was unbelievable.”