Taylor Swift Dazzles in White Dress on 2024 Grammys Red Carpet Without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift came to slay with her 2024 Grammys red carpet look! The pop star, who’s nominated for six awards at the ceremony on Sunday, February 4, wore a gorgeous white dress and black gloves.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wasn’t able to join her at the Grammys, as he’s due to play in the Super Bowl on February 11.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” the NFL star, 34, admitted ahead of the show. “But I think I got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday is a travel day.”

Luckily, Taylor’s able to ~bejeweled~ on her own! Scroll through the gallery for more photos of her Grammys look.