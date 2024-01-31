Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s red carpet debut will have to wait. The NFL star confirmed that he will not be attending the Grammys with his girlfriend on February 4.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Travis, 34, said on the Wednesday, January 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But I think I got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday is a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday. But Sunday is travel day.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be playing in the Super Bowl on February 11, just one week after the Grammys. “Unfortunately I gotta get ready for this big ‘ol Super Bowl that we got in a week,” he explained.

Taylor, 34, was in attendance to watch the Chiefs clinch their spot in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28. She excitedly cheered for Travis from a private suite throughout the game and celebrated with him on the field after the win.

While the pro athlete won’t be able to return the favor at the Grammys, fans are hoping that Taylor will be able to make it to the Super Bowl amid her busy schedule. After the Grammys, she’ll be headed to Tokyo for the next leg of her Eras tour, with a string of four shows beginning on February 7. With the last show wrapping up on February 10, the time difference should allow the pop star plenty of time to jet back to Las Vegas for the big game.

The “Karma” songstress has been a staple at Chiefs games this NFL season and Travis is admittedly grateful for the way she’s shown up. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me, enjoys the game with family and friends,” he gushed. “It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year.”

Now that the football season is winding down, Travis should have more time to make appearances when Taylor’s working. After the Tokyo run, she’ll be bringing the Eras tour to Australia and Singapore, followed by a European leg over the summer. The Ohio native previously attended his girlfriend’s November 2023 show in Argentina while on a bye weekend from football.

Taylor is nominated for six awards at the Grammys. Her 2022 album, Midnights, is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Album, while the song “Anti-Hero” is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She also has a nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for her collaboration with Ice Spice on “Karma.”