taylor swift kisses travis kelce on field after playoff win

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce on the Field While Celebrating the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Win

When Taylor Swift said, “Other people are there and we don’t care,” this is what she meant. The pop star ran onto the field to celebrate with Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, January 28.

Taylor, 34, was all smiles as she greeted the NFL star, 34, after the game. In the middle of a massive crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, she ran into her boyfriend’s arms and gave him a kiss to congratulate him on the big win.

The Chiefs will play either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl on February 11.

