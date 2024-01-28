Can’t keep her away! Taylor Swift made another appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game when she showed up at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland to cheer on Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28.

Taylor, 34, was joined by her pal Keleigh Teller at the stadium. The actress was also Taylor’s date to the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, as Travis, 34, couldn’t make the event due to a football game. Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, was with the ladies in a private suite, too.

For her game day look, the Grammy winner changed things up a bit by rocking curly hair instead of her usual straight locks. She wore a red sweater underneath a black coat to keep warm amid the winter temperatures.

Getty

If the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, they will advance to the Super Bowl on February 11. This will give them a chance to defend their title after winning the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

While Taylor has been a fixture at several Chiefs games this season, it will be quite a difficult journey for her to make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas if Travis is playing in the game. The Grammy winner has a concert in Tokyo, Japan on February 10, so she’ll have less than 24 hours to make it back to the United States for the big game. She’s also due in Australia on February 16 for her next Eras tour stop after that.

However, the “Bejeweled” singer has proven that she’s willing to go the extra mile when it comes to supporting Travis. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she said in a December 2023 interview. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Ahead of the AFC Championship, Travis was also asked about how he and his famous girlfriend deal with all the attention surrounding their relationship. “As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he explained. “That’s all that matters.”

Taylor’s attendance at NFL games has been highly publicized. However, she’s not worried about what viewers are thinking when she’s shown multiple times during the broadcasts. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast,” she shared. “So I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few Dads, Brads and Chads.”