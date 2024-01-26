Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren’t letting the intense public attention surrounding their relationship get to them. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about how he and his girlfriend deal with the cheerleaders and critics during a press conference on Friday, January 26.

“As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise. That’s all that matters,” Travis, 34, told reporters, noting that he and Taylor, 34, have “talked about” how to manage their privacy.

Though Travis gained fame prior to his relationship with the singer due to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2023 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, which is brother Jason Kelce’s team, he acknowledged that Taylor brought him and his family a new wave of fans.

“I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all,” he continued. “The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

Travis also noted that it can be difficult to deal with “everyone else’s perspective,” as some critics have accused him of not being focused on the field amid his very public relationship.

“You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you’re in this building, you know exactly what’s going on,” he concluded. “So, you gotta compartmentalize what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception.”

Travis and Taylor started dating after he attended her Eras tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri in July 2023. He revealed on his podcast with Jason, 36, that month that he wanted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, she heard his podcast shoutout and reached out with help from a mutual friend who became their Cupid.

The couple dated quietly for a few months before she hard-launched the romance by attending the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023 alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. Taylor has been a mainstay at games ever since, especially during her holiday break from the Eras tour.

Taylor will likely be in the stands one more time as the Chiefs face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on January 28. After that, she will head back out on tour starting February 7 in Tokyo, Japan. The relationship could be put to the test as she tours internationally for most of 2024.

“There are fears that they won’t survive the separation,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2023. However, the insider also noted that Taylor and Travis “definitely seem committed to each other.”