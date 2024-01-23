Taylor Swift getting along so well with Travis Kelce’s family is like something out of his wildest dreams. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly “loves” seeing the pop star bond with parents Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Monday, January 22. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”

The insider also said that Taylor, 34, is “super down to earth” and “gets along with everybody.” She’s also very “humble,” which is a quality that the people in Travis’ family share.

“His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time,” the source added. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

Travis, 34, was lucky enough to have his whole clan present at Highmark Stadium in New York as the Chiefs played against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21. While Donna, 71, and Ed, 72, have spent plenty of time with Taylor at football stadiums in recent months, this marked the first time that Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, watched a game with the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker.

Fans were abuzz as Taylor was seen chatting with Travis’ brother and sister-in-law at the game, especially considering the rumors of beef between Taylor and Kylie. The WAGs took some playful photos together and laughed in astonishment as Jason pulled his shirt off and chugged beers to celebrate Travis’ touchdown. At one point, the Philadelphia Eagles center even helped a young Swiftie say hello to her idol.

Though Travis was busy on the field, the source said he loved catching glimpses of his girlfriend bonding with his loved ones in the stands.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

“Family is one of the most important things to him, so seeing Jason and his parents joke around with Taylor, he can just feel this sense of how well she meshes with all of them. It’s an amazing feeling,” the insider concluded.

Travis and Taylor began dating in July 2023 after he attended her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. He told Jason on their “New Heights” podcast that month that he wanted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. Still, Taylor reached out to Travis, and they dated quietly for a few months before she hard-launched the relationship by sitting with Donna at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023.

The Kelces have given an outpouring of support for the couple since then. Jason told NBC Sports in October 2023 that although he was a little concerned about the level of public attention Taylor and Travis were receiving, he was “happy” to see Travis thriving in a relationship.

“I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he is genuine about,” Jason said.