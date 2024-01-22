Jason Kelce is all about making Swiftie dreams come true! The Philadelphia Eagles player helped a young Taylor Swift fan say hello to brother Travis Kelce’s pop star girlfriend at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game over the weekend.

In a fan video shared by Barstool Sports on TikTok on Sunday, January 21, a shirtless Jason, 36 — who stripped off his top and chugged beers with fans to celebrate Travis’ touchdown — interacted with two young girls in the stands at Highmark Stadium in New York. The father of two noticed one of their signs for Taylor, 34, and picked her up to go say hi to the “Cruel Summer” singer, who was hanging out in the VIP box above them. He let the young fan wave at Taylor before encouraging her to turn around so her parent could snap a photo.

“Jason Kelce just gave that fan a lifetime memory meeting Taylor Swift,” the video’s caption read.

Fans in the comments could only gush about the NFL star’s sweet gesture.

“Jason Kelce is a dad first. Football player second. Made that little lady’s day,” one fan wrote.

“That’s a girl dad, through and through,” another user commented.

Jason shares three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, with wife Kylie Kelce. He’s made it clear that being a “girl dad” has been extremely fulfilling.

“I love all my girls,” he told People in May 2023. “Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I’m just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don’t think that you should treat kids necessarily different. And then when I had a daughter, I was like, ‘I’m not going to spoil her, I’m going to raise her tough. She’s going to be hard.’ And the moment she came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to work.’”

While Jason and Kylie’s daughters were not in attendance at the game on Sunday, the parents had a night out to watch Travis, 34, take on the Bills with his team. Travis and Jason’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, were also present in the VIP box. Of course, Taylor was also there to cheer on her boyfriend.

The game marked the first time this season that Jason was able to watch his brother play, as the Eagles were eliminated from the NFL playoffs following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15. ESPN reported at the time that Jason told his teammates in the locker room that he was planning to retire. The center opened up about the retirement rumors on his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast days later.

“I don’t know what next year’s gonna look like,” Jason told Travis on January 17. “I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media.”

He later added, “When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had. And, you know, I don’t think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that.”