Jason Kelce’s three daughters love watching their dad and uncle Travis Kelce on TV! Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, revealed the girls’ adorable routine when tuning into the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs football games.

“We like to look at the TV for times that Jason might have his helmet off, or Uncle Trav might have his helmet off,” Kylie, 31, told People of daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliote, 2, and Bennett, 8 months, in an interview published on Wednesday, December 13. “Those are the moments when I can really suck them into a game because then they don’t look like every other person on the field. When the helmets are off, they can say, ‘Oh, that’s definitely dad.'”

While the girls love seeing Eagles center Jason, 36, appear on the screen, they’re equally excited when Travis, 34, pops up during Chiefs games.

“Anytime they see red teams on the TV, they say, ‘Are we cheering for the red team?’ Because usually, we’re watching Uncle Trav,” Kylie added.

Jason and Kylie tied the knot in April 2018 after three years of dating. They welcomed Wyatt in November 2019, followed by Elliote in March 2021 and Bennett in February of this year.

Kylie previously revealed to People that Travis was the “absolute best” uncle to the girls, who always have a blast with the Chiefs tight end.

Kylie Kelce/ Instagram

“It’s very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason,” the mom of three remarked. “I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn’t sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, ‘No, no, you sit on the floor. We’re gonna do a puzzle. We’re gonna build blocks. We’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that.”

She added that Wyatt, in particular, has Travis wrapped around her finger.

“Our oldest, she’s our boss. She’s our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I’m like, ‘Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I can.’ And so he will do it,” she continued. “She’ll be like, ‘Jump up and down.’ He’ll do it. ‘Roll on the floor,’ he’ll do it. ‘Be the pony.’ He’ll do it. So he’s all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through.”

While “Uncle Travvy” doesn’t have kids of his own yet, they could be on the horizon with girlfriend Taylor Swift. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in October that Travis and the pop star, whom he began dating in July, were “already making plans for the future.”

“He and Taylor have even talked about kids,” the insider added. “Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!”