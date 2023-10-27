The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos was the main event. But Travis Kelce couldn’t help but be distracted by what was happening in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12. When he looked up, the tight end saw his dad, Ed Kelce, talking to new flame Taylor Swift. “This is a terrifying conversation, I felt terrible for Taylor,” Travis, who had nine catches for 124 yards during the home team’s win in Missouri, later joked on his popular “New Heights” podcast. “All he’s doing is just absolutely pumping her up. He started listening to her music a little more.”

Taylor has now met both of his parents — previously bonding with matriarch Donna Kelce at Chiefs matchups in Kansas City, Missouri, as well as East Rutherford, New Jersey — despite being linked to Travis only since September. The relationship shows no signs of slowing down, either. In fact, the football player is so serious about the singer that he reportedly just bought a more private love nest in the Show Me State for $6 million after photographers caught Taylor spending the night at his $995,000 home there.

“They’re already making plans for the future,” shares a source. “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!”

Diving in Heart-First

Taylor, 33, had to kiss a lot of frogs before finding Mr. Right. With everyone from Joe Jonas and John Mayer to Harry Styles and Jake Gyllenhaal on her list of exes, it’d be understandable if she were wary of getting into another headline-making romance. Especially since Travis, 34, first professed his interest in the music superstar on a July episode of his podcast, detailing how he’d unsuccessfully tried to slip his phone number to Taylor on a friendship bracelet at an Eras tour concert. The tale — which garnered lots of publicity — led to talk that the NFL pro was just using Taylor to raise his profile.

However, “Travis made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling,” says the source, revealing that Taylor cautiously reached out after hearing his “adorable” story, and it led to a first date in NYC. “He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”

Her friends can see it, too. “Taylor’s squad is convinced he’s the one!” dishes the source, adding that some are predicting she and Travis will be engaged by New Year’s Eve. “They’re so in love.”

Next up? Getting the rest of the parents’ approval. After Taylor hit it off with the Kelces, “Travis has been invited to Tennessee to meet” Scott and Andrea Swift, says an insider. “They’re looking forward to spending the holidays together, too. His schedule is crazy during football season, and she’s got more concerts coming up, but they’re working around all that.”

Indeed, while Taylor is performing in Brazil from November 24 to November 26, and Travis has a game in Las Vegas on November 26, the Grammy winner still “wants to find a way to host a big Thanksgiving dinner with both of their families,” shares the first source. “She says she’s ready to start traditions.”

Wildest Dreams Come True

According to the source, Taylor’s $17 million Rhode Island mansion is the probable setting for any festive gatherings later this year. But there’s also Travis’ new Kansas City pad to consider. “They toured houses together before he bought it,” says the source, noting the family-friendly mansion within a gated community boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms plus a mini golf course, tennis court and waterfall-equipped pool. “Travis loves Taylor being at his games and hanging out in his city, and they’ve talked about both wanting to have a steady home base.”

So, says the source, expect Taylor to pop up a lot more in the luxury suites at Arrowhead Stadium. “Things have been so seamless and natural. The longer this relationship goes on, the more apparent it is that Taylor and Travis are simply perfectly suited for each other,” gushes the aforementioned insider. “Taylor is so happy to have finally found someone who totally understands her. It’s all getting very serious, very fast, but they’re enjoying every second!”