Travis Kelce is aware of all the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift spending time with his parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, at the Chiefs game on October 12. A clip of Taylor chatting with Ed went viral after the game, and Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed it on the Wednesday, October 18 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“You know dad like I know dad…” Travis began, with Jason, 35, interrupting, “He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift!” Travis, 34, laughed at his brother’s straightforward response and added, “This is a terrifying conversation. I feel terrible for Taylor being in this.”

However, Travis eventually agreed to stop picking on his old man and admitted that Ed is a “great converser.” He also called him the “best f—ing dad in the world” and praised him for “pumping” Taylor up in the viral video. “He started listening to her music a little more, [too],” Travis revealed.

Prior to the October 12 game, Taylor, 33, had attended two other Chiefs games and spent time with Donna, but this was the first time fans got to see her interact with Ed. Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis officially went public with their romance on October 14 when they stepped out holding hands for the first time. The hot new couple spent the weekend in New York City and both made cameos on the October 14 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Taylor and Travis were first linked in mid-September and she added fuel to the rumors when she attended his football game on September 24. They even left the stadium afterward and went to a post-game celebration together. Months before this, though, Travis publicly declared interest in Taylor after attending her July 8 concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said on his podcast afterward. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. But she doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me. So I took it personal.” It’s unclear how he finally got in touch with the popstar, but it’s safe to say that everything worked out like he wanted it to!