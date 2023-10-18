Travis Kelce admitted he doesn’t remember much from his surprise cameo during the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, recapped his weekend with Taylor Swift in New York City during the Wednesday, October 18, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. The new couple both made surprise appearances during the October 14 episode of SNL, which was hosted by Pete Davidson.

“I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, about his cameo in the sketch, which was inspired by the attention surrounding Taylor’s appearances at his games. “As soon as they cued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming and I’m not even sure if I said anything.”

Travis appeared on the season premiere after he hosted SNL in March following the Chiefs victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Despite previously hosting the show, Travis admitted he was still nervous to be included in the skit. “Everyone was like, ‘No, you killed it,’” he said. “I watched it over and I still don’t really know if I said what I was supposed to.”

After the episode was filmed, Taylor, 33, and Travis were spotted holding hands as they made their way to the show’s afterparty in the early hours of October 15. Once inside the party held at Catch Steak, the pair couldn’t seem to keep their hands off of each other.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

Another source shared, “Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. Taylor was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”

The couple began dating after Travis revealed he failed to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras tour in July. Rumors soon began to swirl that they made contact in September, while the Ohio native revealed he invited Taylor to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium during an appearance on ​”The Pat McAfee Show.”

Taylor surprised fans by taking Travis up on the offer, and she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, on September 24. The “Cruel Summer” singer went on to show her support for Travis by cheering him on at his games against the New York Jets on October 1 and the Denver Broncos on October 12.

Gotham/GC Images

Despite still being a relatively new couple, an insider previously told Life & Style in September that the Super Bowl champ is “completely smitten” with the “Enchanted” singer.

“She tried to play coy at first to feel him out and see how serious he was. It didn’t last long, though,” the source revealed about the early days of their romance. “She liked that he was into her and wanted to give her a bracelet with his number — she thought that was adorable.”