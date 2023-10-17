Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance has been moving at a whirlwind speed, but are they already planning on buying a house and moving in together? Fans are wondering if the couple will be setting up a home amid reports they’re looking for a place to live in Kansas City.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Buying a House?

Not at this time, Life & Style can confirm. Jenna Bush Hager sparked rumors about their living situation during the October 16 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. “A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they’re buying a house,” Jenna told her colleague Hoda Kotb, who reminded her that they are a “news organization.” The former first daughter emphasized “I said, ‘might be!’” while stating that realtors have the inside info about famous folks looking to make real estate transactions.

When Hoda asked Jenna if her friend was a real estate agent, she admitted, “No, but she knows realtors.”

Where Does Taylor Swift Live?

The “Cruel Summer” singer has an impressive real estate portfolio. She purchased two adjacent penthouses in Manhattan’s Tribeca area for $19.95 million in 2014. In 2017, Taylor bought a 100-year-old, four-story townhouse next door for $18 million and the following year purchased the second-floor complex to her original home for nearly $10 million. Travis has been photographed several times leaving her NYC complex since their romance became public in September 2023.

Prior to becoming a major New York City real estate magnate, Taylor bought a stunning getaway home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, in 2013 in a reported $17.75 million all-cash deal. The 12,000 square-foot home sits on five acres of land with 700 feet of beachfront, along with eight bedrooms and eight fireplaces. She hosted an epic 2016 4th of July party for members of her girl squad at the estate, which was well documented on social media.

Taylor’s first major real estate purchases came while she was still a country star based out of Nashville. She bought a 3,240-square-foot penthouse on Music Row and in 2011 purchased a Greek revival mansion known as the Northumberland Estate in the suburb of Forest Hills which sits on six lush acres.

The Grammy winner also owns a home in Beverly Hills which she purchased in 2015 for $25 million. The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home once belonged to legendary late Hollywood film producer Samuel Goldwyn and was featured in an April 2016 video for Vogue‘s “73 Questions” series as the “Karma” songstress gave a casual tour of her house.

Where Does Travis Kelce Live?

The Kansas City Chiefs star purchased a custom-designed home in the city’s Briarcliff West community for just under $1 million in 2019.