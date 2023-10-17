Taylor Swift was nowhere in sight when Travis Kelce popped up in Philadelphia at the Phillies’ playoff game on Monday, October 16. The football star was accompanied by his older brother, Jason Kelce, at the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He kept a low profile, wearing a blue sweater and baseball cap while watching the Phillies secure a 5-3 win.

The outing came following Travis’ weekend in New York City with Taylor, 33. Although the pair’s relationship went public after Taylor attended Travis’ football game on September 24, October 14 was the first time the lovebirds hit the town together. They both made small cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live and then held hands while heading to the show’s afterparty together.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

On October 15, Travis, 34, headed to MetLife Stadium to watch Jason, 35, and the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Jets. However, when he returned to the Big Apple that evening, he stepped out with Taylor once again. The hot new couple held hands as they enjoyed a night out at Waverly Inn.

It’s unclear whether or not Travis and Taylor reunited after his night out at the Phillies game, but the footballer is likely due back in Kansas City soon for his next game with the Chiefs on Sunday, October 22. Taylor has attended three of the Chiefs’ last four games, so fans will be anxiously waiting to see if she pops up in the crowd once again.

Gotham/GC Images

However, the singer has her own career achievements to focus on in the upcoming weeks, as well. On October 27, she’ll release the re-recorded version of her 2014 album, 1989. The record will include “Taylor’s Version” of all of the original tracks, as well as five never-before-heard songs that didn’t make it onto the album the first time around.

On November 9, Taylor is headed to South America for the next string of shows on her Eras tour, as well. She’ll play three nights in Argentina before heading to a six-show run in Brazil throughout the month of November. The tour picks up again in Japan in February and will continue overseas until mid-August.

While it’s still uncertain exactly how and when Travis and Taylor first connected, it all started after Taylor’s Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in July. Travis attended one of the shows, and afterward, he publicly admitted that he was disappointed that he wasn’t able to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet at the concert. His declaration must’ve caught Taylor’s attention, though, because the two were rumored to be dating by early September – and they’ve been going strong since!