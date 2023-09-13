Travis Kelce made headlines in July when he revealed he tried to give Taylor Swift his phone number. Despite being unsuccessful, it appears he was able to get the “Love Story” singer’s attention after all. So, is Taylor dating the Kansas City Chiefs player?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating?

Rumors began to swirl on September 12 that Taylor and Travis are in the early stages of dating when a source told Page Six that they have been “quietly hanging out.” The insider added that the “Cruel Summer” singer saw Travis just weeks earlier when they were both in New York City.

Meanwhile, an additional source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are not officially dating.

The rumored new romance comes just three months after Taylor and Matty Healy called it quits after a one-month fling in June.

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Meet?

It’s not clear when Taylor and Travis first met, though the Ohio native previously expressed his disappointment after he tried and failed to give the “Anti-Hero” singer his phone number when he saw her Eras tour concert in July.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis explained during the July 26 episode of his “New Heights Show” podcast, which he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He then revealed that he planned to give Taylor his phone number in a unique way. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there [sic],” Travis shared. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal [sic].”

Travis fueled speculation that he might have met Taylor when Jason asked what the “Enchanted” singer would think about his mustache during an August episode of their podcast. “We’re not gonna bring up Taylor Swift,” he said. “But something tells me she’s gonna like it.”

Getty Images (2)

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Travis Kelce’s Podcast Comments?

The “Cornelia Street” singer never publicly responded to Travis’ comments.

However, many fans took to social media to state they would love to see Taylor and Travis become a couple.

“That would be my favorite couple ever,” one fan wrote in response to a TikTok clip promoting the episode. Another added, “I would 100 percent be in full support of this couple.”

Others even said that they wanted to help Travis get Taylor’s attention. “Swifties, let’s get to work on this,” a third person chimed in.