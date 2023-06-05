Another picture to burn. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy split after one month of dating, Life & Style can confirm.

“Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source told Us Weekly. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”

Reps for Taylor and Matty did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, first sparked dating rumors in early May, one month after news broke that Taylor and Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together.

Matty was spotted at Taylor’s “Eras Tour” concert in Nashville on May 5, happily snapping photos of his rumored girlfriend as she performed. He then performed alongside opening act Phoebe Bridgers at Taylor’s second concert in Nashville on May 6. Fans also spotted Matty and Taylor holding hands while out to dinner with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, in New York City on May 11. The next night, Matty sat beside Taylor’s dad at her show in Philadelphia.

Neither Taylor nor Matty ever publicly confirmed their relationship. However, Taylor seemingly hinted at her love life during her “Eras Tour” concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 20.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that,” Taylor said between songs, noting that it wasn’t “just the tour” bringing her joy. “I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Taylor and Matty’s rumored relationship divided fans due to The 1975 frontman’s many controversies. For example, in May 2020, many people accused him of using the Black Lives Matter movement to promote his music. He has also faced backlash for his behavior on stage during performances, including making out with fans, eating raw meat, and touching himself in November 2022.

In February, Matty came under fire again following his appearance on “The Adam Friedland Show” podcast. During the episode, Matty admitted to watching pornography designed to degrade and humiliate women of color. He also made various derogatory comments about rapper Ice Spice, including calling her a “chubby Chinese lady.” Matty publicly apologized to Ice Spice during The 1975’s concert in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 21, and Taylor announced a collab with the rapper on May 24.

Many of Taylor’s fans have had mixed feelings about Matty for years. In a 2016 interview with Q Magazine (via Elle), he said that it would be “emasculating” to date Taylor, denying past relationship rumors. He later clarified in since-deleted tweets that his comments were taken out of context, calling Taylor “one of the most gracious, hard-working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet.”