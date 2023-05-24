Calling all Swifties! Taylor Swift has “SO much to tell” her fans as she announced a collab with rapper Ice Spice just one month after rumored boyfriend Matty Healy apologized for making insensitive comments about the “In Ha Mood” artist.

What Did Matty Healy Say About Ice Spice?

During a January 2023 interview with Elle Magazine, Ice Spice (real name Isis Naija Gaston) opened up about her taste in music, telling the outlet that she’s “obsessed” with The 1975.

Later that month, during an appearance on “The Adam Friedland Show”, Matty sat down with hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen, where the trio proceeded to make derogatory comments about the rapper’s appearance.

“This chubby Chinese lady. ‘Yeah, I rap and [make] music.’ Do they talk like that? Do Inuits talk like that?” Friedland and Mullen joked, before referring to the “Bikini Bottom” rapper as an “Inuit Spice Girl.”

Healy responded, “Yeah, that’s what Ice Spice is like.”

The podcast episode was later pulled from Apple Music and Spotify.

In April, the 1975 frontman publicly apologized for his cruel comments, telling the crowd at his Auckland, New Zealand, show that he “just [felt] a bit bad.”

“I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he continued. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d–k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

He went on to say that he’s “been a bit irresponsible,” telling the audience that he doesn’t “understand how famous [he is].”

“The truth is, I see a sign that says like, ‘Matty, I hope you’re okay.’ I feel a bit bad, to be honest,” he added. “I don’t like being famous. But reality is reality. And I think that I’ve said some things or kind of, I make a joke out of everything. That’s my thing. And I can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people. And I feel a bit embarrassed. So that’s the truth.”

What Did Taylor Swift Say About Her Collab With Ice Spice?

“I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” the “Bad Blood” artist announced via Instagram on Wednesday, May 24. “So delighted to say that ‘Karma’ Featuring the incredible [Ice Spice] will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.”

At the same time, Taylor announced a re-release of her 2022 hit “Snow on the Beach” which will feature “more Lana.”

The Pennsylvania native and the “Robbers” artist have been romantically linked in recent weeks after news of her split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke in April.