He’s an icon! Matty Healy has made headlines as the 1975 singer for years, but now, fans are keeping tabs on the “Chocolate” crooner’s dating life amid his ongoing success.

“I don’t really talk about my sexuality that explicitly because I don’t really have to and all things are subject to change,” he explained to Attitude in December 2019, in part, when discussing his love life. “I have this objective view of beauty. … I see things as objectively beautiful, so men can be objectively beautiful. Sometimes, I see men and I’m like, ‘F–k me, he’s peng!’”

When it comes to his life in the public eye, Matty is known to stay semi-private. Keep reading to meet the singer, get details on his love life, uncover his net worth and more.

Who Is Matty Healy?

Born on April 8, 1989, in Hendon, England, he became the lead singer of the 1975 in 2002. The group has since released five studio albums over the years, The 1975, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, Notes on a Conditional Form and Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Angelo Joseph/Shutterstock

What Is Matty Healy’s Net Worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Matty Healy Single?

In early May 2023, the “Sex” singer was romantically linked to Taylor Swift following her April 2023 split from longtime love Joe Alwyn. U.K.’s The Sun was first to report the news with sources telling the publication that the pair is “madly in love.”

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right,” the insider added. “They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

Neither musician has spoken publicly about the rumors thus far. Reps for Matty and Taylor did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Prior to his rumored rendezvous with the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress, Matty was romantically linked to a few major names.

He and Gabriella Brooks were in a relationship from 2015 until 2019. He confirmed their split the following year, telling The Guardian he doesn’t “live a domestic life” when reflecting on his 20s.

“I’m not emotionally very mature. There have been times when it does damage my relationships and I ask myself: ‘Why do I value my career so much?’ I’m trying to relinquish that idea,” the singer added in the May 2020 interview. “I want to have a period in my life when I’m not conflicted about it.”

Matty has also been romantically linked to Halsey, FKA Twigs and Charlotte D’Alessio.