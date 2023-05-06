When it comes to celebrities with complicated love lives, Taylor Swift most definitely tops the list — and her dating history is proof! The “Exile” artist has kissed a lot of frogs (and written a lot of iconic breakup songs) over the years.

Taylor’s latest relationship was with Joe Alwyn, whom she quietly began dating in 2016. Fans of the Grammy winner believe Taylor and Joe were introduced at the Met Gala that year thanks to a lyric from her 2017 song “Dress” that reads: “Flashback to when you met me/ your buzzed cut and my hair bleached.”

Since day one, Taylor and the U.K. actor kept things extremely low-key. So much so, it took Joe nearly two years to publicly mention his relationship with the Pennsylvania native. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” the Mary Queen of Scots actor told British Vogue in September 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

For Taylor’s part, she sort of went Instagram official with Joe in November 2018. OK, so she didn’t actually post a photo with him, but she did share a promotional message for his movie The Favourite, calling it “phenomenal,” and tagging his handle.

To be fair, just because Taylor didn’t share snapshots of Joe on social media, doesn’t mean she didn’t acknowledged their romance in her own way. Throughout their relationship, the Miss Americana star has released four studio albums — Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020) and Midnights (2022) — all of which feature songs about her *London boy.* Not only does she sing a tune about her ~lover~ but Joe even co-wrote Taylor’s 2022 hit “Midnight.”

Taylor talked about her longtime relationship with Joe via Instagram in October 2022, as it tied to her single “Lavender Haze.” “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So, this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it,” she said.

Multiple sources told Life & Style in February 2022 that the pair got engaged. Unsurprisingly, the pair never publicly confirmed the engagement. However, in April 2023, reports surfaced that the longtime couple “amicably” called it quits weeks prior, amid her nationwide “Eras Tour.”

Taylor is all about putting her real-life experiences in her music. In fact, several of her ex-boyfriends are subtly (or not-so-subtly) referenced in a number of her tracks. Take “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” for example.

“It’s definitely about Jake,” a source told Us Weekly in 2012, referring to her ex Jake Gyllenhaal. While Taylor and the Donnie Darko actor made a very cute couple, we’re ultimately glad their breakup led to such an amazing heartbreak anthem.

While Taylor and some of her past lovers didn’t end things on a good note, the “Lavendar Haze” singer is on good terms with ex Harry Styles. Taylor gave the “As It Was” vocalist a standing ovation at the 65th Grammys when he won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album in February 2023.

To see Taylor Swift’s complete dating history, scroll through the gallery below.