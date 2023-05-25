It has been more than a decade since Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas were an item. However, with the upcoming release of Taylor’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the boybander opened up about where their relationship currently stands.

“I hope to think they like me,” Joe said of Taylor’s diehard fans during a May 2023 appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “No one f–ks with the Swifties.”

He went on to say that while the Swiftie’s came for him “many, many years” ago – presumably following the couple’s split – that he and Taylor are “cool.”

The former couple first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2008, after Taylor joined the Jonas Brothers on stage at a few of their Burnin’ Up Tour stops.

“We’re all friends,” the Pennsylvania native told People at the time, denying the rumors. “He’s an amazing guy and anybody would be lucky to be dating him.”

By November of that year – shortly after she released her second studio album, Fearless – Taylor sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s former talk show and famously slammed the “Cake By The Ocean” artist for his swift breakup.

“Someday, I’m gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who’s right for me …” she told the Ellen. “When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

While Taylor later admitted to regretting her public “rebellious” moment, Joe isn’t the only former flame of the “Bad Blood” artist who has spoken out since the announcement of Speak Now’s re-release.

Following her split from the Camp Rock star, Taylor moved on to date Twilight actor Taylor Lautner after meeting on the set of the film Valentine’s Day in 2009.

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” Lautner told TODAY.com on May 16 following the news of Taylor’s re-recording. “Praying for John [Mayer],” he joked.

The actor later clarified that his comment might not have been “the wisest thing to say.”

“I was definitely joking, but clearly it’s taken off,” he said the following day on The Happy Hour on TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM.

