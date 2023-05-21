She’s wonderstruck. Taylor Swift seemingly broke her silence amid rumors that she is dating Matty Healy while on stage during her “Eras Tour” stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, May 20.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” Taylor, 33, shared with concertgoers at Gillette Stadium, before revealing her first surprise song of the night. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

The songstress went on to say that “it’s not just the tour” making her so happy.

“I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories,” Taylor added.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks surrounding the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer and The 1975 frontman, following Taylor’s split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The British singer was spotted looking smitten while front and center at Taylor’s “Era’s Tour” stop in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 5. He was seen snapping photos of the music icon’s performance before taking the stage himself the following night.

Matty made a surprise appearance during Phoebe Bridgers’ opening act at Nissan Stadium. The musical duo donned matching skeleton onesies as they rocked out on their respective guitars. The “Robbers” artist congratulated Phoebe with a kiss on the cheek before exiting the stage.

Later that week, Taylor and Matt were spotted dining on a rooftop in New York City with pal Jack Antonoff. According to a since-deleted fan photo shared via Twitter on May 11, the pair were seen holding hands as they exited the restaurant.

This isn’t the first time the pair have been romantically linked, however. Though they denied dating rumors at the time, Taylor and Matt were seemingly connected in 2014 and have been pals since. The “Bad Blood” artist even made a surprise appearance during The 1975’s concert at London’s O2 Arena in January 2023, performing a song from her latest album, Midnights, as well as The 1975’s “The City.”

News of Taylor’s split from the Favourite actor – whom she began dating in 2016 – broke in April 2023, with sources telling Life & Style that their breakup did not come as a shock to those closest to Taylor.

“Some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans.”

Days after the news broke, Taylor seemingly broke her silence while taking the stage in Tampa, Florida, on April 13.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” the Grammy winner asked fans at Raymond James Stadium. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”