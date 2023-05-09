Making bank! Matty Healy is best known as the lead singer of The 1975, but recently made headlines for his rumored romance with Taylor Swift. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Matty Healy’s Net Worth?

Matty has an estimated net worth of $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Matty Healy Make Money?

The England native makes most of his income as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of The 1975, which formed in 2002 when Matty, Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann and George Daniel were attending Wilmslow High School.

The band released their debut self-titled album in 2013, followed by I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It (2016), A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (2018), Notes on a Conditional Form (2020) and Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022).

In addition to releasing five albums, the band has headlined The 1975 Tour (2013), I Like It When You Sleep Tour (2015-2017), Music for Cars Tour (2018-2020) and Being Funny In a Foreign Language Tour (2022-2023).

How Else Does Matty Healy Make Money?

Outside of his work with The 1975, Matty has also pursued a solo music career and opened for Phoebe Bridgers during her Reunion Tour at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

He has also produced EPs for other musicians including No Rome and Beabadoobee.

Is Matty Healy Dating Taylor Swift?

The “Chocolate” singer was romantically linked to Taylor in May 2023 following her April split from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

Their romance was first reported on May 3 when a source told The Sun that they are “madly in love.”

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right,” the insider told the outlet. “They first dated, very briefly, almost ​10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

Their rumored relationship comes after the pair had “brief” fling in 2014, a source told Us Weekly on May 8.

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” the insider added, noting that Matty and Taylor “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.”

Another source told Us Weekly that the pair “have been hanging out and are having fun together.” The insider continued, “They both respect and admire each other’s talent. They have a lot of mutual friends, including Jack Antonoff.”