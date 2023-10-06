Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Reflects on Meeting Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, opened up about meeting Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs home game on September 24, and she’s keeping her cards close to her chest! The NFL momma appeared on the TODAY show on Friday, October 6, and admitted that it was “OK” cheering on her son next to the 12-time Grammy award winner.

“I don’t like to talk about it,” she told cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in reference to Taylor and Travis’ romance. “It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously, everyone saw me. I was in the boxes with [Taylor] and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Photos of the “Lavender Haze” singer, 33, and Donna, 70, circulated the internet as it was Taylor’s first time supporting the NFL star, 34, since they sparked dating rumors.

On the same day as her TODAY show appearance, Donna proved she’s a Swiftie by using Taylor’s song lyrics to address the haters.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something that I’ve never been involved with ever before,” she said on an episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast before revealing how she ignored the negative chatter. “I think probably ‘Shake It Off.’ We’re getting a lot of that lately, about haters.”

Although Taylor and Travis have yet to publicly confirm that they are dating, the Pennsylvania native attended her second Kansas City Chiefs game as they took on the New York Jets at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on October 1. This time, she brought some of her A-list besties including Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter.

The cameras loved Taylor’s support and her NFL appearances were featured on TV and in headlines. Travis’ brother and Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, ​asked what he thought of the constant Swiftie coverage during his games, leading him to give an honest answer.

“I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis responded during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “But at the same time, I think … They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. They’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Travis sparked dating rumors with Taylor after revealing his attempt to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet failed during the Kansas City stop of her Eras tour.

Life & Style confirmed the romance rumors “were true” on September 30 and that “Taylor heard about his story and got his number from her people and called Travis.”

“They had a secret date in a private dining room at a restaurant in NYC and it went very well — they really hit it off,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, revealing, “He’s already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one.”