Two for two! Taylor Swift attended her second Kansas City Chiefs game in a row to cheer on rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team went up against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Taylor, 33, watched from a skybox with pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter as Travis, 33, played a game on her home turf. The “Cruel Summer” singer had spent the past few days at her New York City apartment after flying to Kansas City to watch Travis play against the Chicago Bears on September 24. She spent several days there before returning home on September 26.

In a fun twist, it was Taylor’s triumphant return to MetLife Stadium, where she played three sold out shows during her Eras tour over Memorial Day weekend, breaking the stadium’s attendance record with an audience of 217,625.

Taylor’s surprise presence at Travis’ game in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium caused fans to go wild as it seemingly confirmed the pair’s blossoming romance. Not only that, she sat in a box with his beloved mom, Donna Kelce, showing the duo were already close enough to meet each other’s family members.

The Pennsylvania native cheered on the tight end as he scored touchdown, while high-fiving and chest bumping other guests in Travis’ box. Taylor was shown in cutaways during the game’s telecast wearing a white tank top, a red Chiefs windbreaker and matching red lipstick as she animatedly showed her reactions to Kansas City’s dominant play.

Taylor and Travis were finally photographed together for the first time as the two walked together closely down a corridor before exiting the stadium, as the “Blank Space” singer smiled brightly. They got into the pro athlete’s vintage convertible and headed to a private party at a local hotspot where photos later emerged of Taylor sitting on Travis’ lap while she put her arm around his neck.

The duo’s initial connection dates back to Taylor’s July Eras tour stop in Kansas City, where Travis tried and failed to give her his phone number via a friendship bracelet. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there. But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he told brother Jason Kelce during their July 26 “New Heights Show” podcast episode.

After getting Taylor’s attention, he extended an invitation for her to come see how he performs at Arrowhead Stadium after watching her in concert. During a September 23 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis revealed he told Taylor, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.” Judging from her reactions, Taylor was very impressed with what she saw.

The Super Bowl winner had nothing but praise for the multiple Grammy recipient taking him up on his offer. “Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis told Jason on the September 27 episode of the “New Heights Show” podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom. To see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s–t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” he added, giving a cute shout-out to Taylor’s hit song “Getaway Car” off her 2017 Reputation album.