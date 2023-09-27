Travis Kelce opened up about his recent date with Taylor Swift and admitted he’s partially to blame for all of the attention surrounding their romance.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 33, made headlines on Sunday, September 24, when Taylor, 33, attended his team’s game against the Chicago Bears. Following their victory, Travis and Taylor were spotted leaving the stadium together.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” Travis said while reflecting on his evening with the “Cruel Summer” singer during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

The Ohio native told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, that “everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about” Taylor. “She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light,” he continued, adding that “the day went perfect for Chiefs fans” due to their win.

Travis then opened up about watching the “Love Story” singer enjoy the game with his mother, Donna Kelce. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s–t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” he said.

Not only was Travis happy that Taylor had fun at the game, but he added that their time after was just as enjoyable when they left Arrowhead Stadium in his 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible.

“And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” he said, seemingly referencing her song from her 2017 album Reputation. “Took my Chevelle to the game. Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

While Travis admitted that his budding romance with Taylor has been a “rollercoaster,” he also acknowledged that he’s responsible for bringing so much attention to the situation.

“I know I brought all this attention to me,” he told Jason, 35. “Right, I’m the one — I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor.”

The NFL star then noted that fans shouldn’t expect to hear much more about his relationship with Taylor. “It is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives,” he concluded.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Rumors that Taylor and Travis were “hanging out” began in early September after the podcast host revealed that he failed to give her his number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras tour concerts in July.

While his initial plan didn’t work out, Travis was seemingly able to get in contact with Taylor when a source told Page Six on September 12 that the duo spent time in New York City together weeks earlier.

Travis confirmed that he and Taylor were in touch when he made a comment about her during the Thursday, September 21, episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” which was two days before the game he attended.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he shared. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”