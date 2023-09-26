In September 2023, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sent the internet into a frenzy with their rumored romance, which the pop star seemingly confirmed when she showed up to support Travis as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. Now, fans are trying to gauge what kind of boyfriend Travis is, and they’re turning to his ex-girlfriends to find out. He previously dated Kayla Nicole for five years, but who is she and what has she said about their relationship?

Who Is Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole?

With a career in sports journalism, it’s no wonder that Kayla crossed paths with Travis. She graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in 2013 and became a host at major sports media outlets, including ESPN and Barstool Sports. She’s also worked in entertainment news, having interviewed stars like Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell.

When Kayla isn’t doing broadcast work, she’s often modeling and working with fashion brands like Revolve, Savage X Fenty and Fabletics, as seen on her Instagram. She also has a passion for fitness and owns the brand Strong is Sexy.

Kayla once revealed on her Instagram Stories that she met Travis on Instagram. “He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months. All double taps and no DM,” she wrote. “Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of ‘WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR’) I DM’d him on New Years.”

Travis later told E! News of how their relationship began, “I didn’t just go through every single pic and just start liking it immediately. It was over the course of a month’s span, just following her and liking the pictures that she was posting and watching all of her Stories when Stories had first started coming out. I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year’s, she gave in. And, you know, New Year new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history.”

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Why Did Travis and Kayla Break Up?

Thankfully, Travis responded well to Kayla shooting her shot. The two began dating in 2017, but their relationship had some rocky points. They broke up and got back together at least once in five years before calling it quits for good in May 2022.

The first time Kayla and Travis split was in August 2020. Fans noticed that Kayla had deleted their photos together on Instagram, and rumors swirled that Travis cheated on her with a “Becky.” However, he denied the rumors in a since-deleted tweet.

“This is fake news… a lie… and not why Kayla and I broke up,” he wrote at the time, simultaneously confirming their split. “Take all your hatred somewhere else please.”

Travis and Kayla seemingly reconciled in November that year, with the NFL star calling the journalist “my girlfriend” and saying she was “the absolute best” in an Instagram Live with basketball star Chiney Ogwumike. However, they split again in May 2022.

At the time, a report from Barstool Sports claimed that they split because Travis always had Nicole “pay half of everything,” including the costs of dinner, travel and other outings, despite his $30 million net worth. Once again, Travis shot down the speculation via and interview on “The Pivot Podcast” in January 2023.

“How crazy is that?! Don’t buy into that s–t! I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career,” Travis said. “But you’ve got to be crazy if you’d think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.”

He continued, “We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.”

Kayla also responded to the report, writing on Twitter at the time, “Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false.”

Has Kayla Said Anything About Travis and Taylor Dating?

Since the rumors about Travis and Taylor began, Kayla has remained silent on her ex’s potential new flame. However, Travis’ other ex, Maya Benberry, shared her thoughts — and gave a warning to Taylor.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” she said in an interview with Daily Mail UK on September 26, 2023. “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her.”

Maya continued, “I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student,” noting that she could only speak about “the man that I knew him to be when we dated.”

“Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater,” she concluded.

However, a source close to Travis told Life & Style of Maya’s claims, “They dated for about five months, there was no time to cheat.”