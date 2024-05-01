Jason Tartick played coy when asked about his relationship with Kat Stickler during a March 2024 podcast interview. However, the pair has been spending quite a bit of time together. Are they dating?

Are Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler Dating?

After weeks of speculation about Jason and Kat’s relationship, People confirmed that the duo was dating on April 20, 2024. The news broke on the same day that Kat publicly showed love to Jason after a party for his book, Talk Money to Me, in New York City, which she attended and posted about on social media.

“So proud of you and your new book,” the TikTok star wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of Jason proudly holding up the book.

The Bachelorette star had previously appeared on the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast on March 28, 2024, where he opted not to discuss his new relationship. “There’s a lot that comes with that, good and bad,” he said. “And so, the whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private.’ Until things become [more serious]. But right now, I’m keeping things a little private. More to come.”

At the end of April 2024, Jason and Kat attended Stagecoach together. They appeared in various group social media shots with friends and were spotted packing on the PDA at the festival. “She had a huge smile on her face and they kissed,” Us Weekly reported.

Then, on April 29, 2024, the new couple was spotted on a dinner date in Tampa, Florida, where they were joined by Kat’s daughter MK. An eyewitness told TMZ that the reality star and YouTuber were acting “flirty” during the dinner, although there were also other friends at the table.

How Did Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler Meet?

Jason met Kat when she appeared as a guest on his “Trading Secrets” podcast. The episode aired on April 29, 2024, but was recorded several weeks prior.

“She’s amazing,” Jason said on Becca and Tanya’s podcast. “She’s very special. She’s awesome. She’s great.

During their podcast chat, Jason and Kat discussed “how nerves are a good thing, how [Kat] shifted her ambitions of becoming a doctor and working in a research job at a VA hospital to considering becoming a lawyer after the birth of MK, how she struggled with [postpartum depression] and adapting to life with a newborn in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, why she believes she went viral, how [her] divorce impacted brand deals and her relationship with money.”

Who Is Kat Stickler’s Ex?

Kat was previously married to Michael Stickler, whom she shares her daughter with. The two gained social media fame together after going viral on TikTok in 2020. However, less than one year later, they announced their separation in March 2021.

Following her split from Michael, Kat dated Cameron Walker. They first sparked romance rumors in September 2021 and went Instagram official that December. However, Kat confirmed their split in August 2022.

“Some of you may have noticed I have taken a little bit of a step back from social media the past couple of months,” the YouTube star said. “And a lot of you guessed it because you are very smart and observant, but Cam and I have decided to take a break. For me right now, I needed to process things, which I did not really give myself the grace to do after my divorce … I am honestly trying to do the best I can.”

Why Did Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Split?

Jason and Kaitlyn split in July 2023 and confirmed the news that August after weeks of speculation.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they said in a joint statement. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

At the time of their split, the now-exes had been engaged for more than two years. Kaitlyn later admitted that she and Jason had stopped making each other “a priority,” which led to the breakup. “I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened,” she said on her “Off the Vine” podcast. “And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup. Nothing bad happened.” She also admitted that she and Jason weren’t permanently “closing the door” on possibly getting back together.

However, the following month, Kaitlyn called out her ex for “not protecting” her against criticism after the split. Her comment came after Jason posted a video of the pair’s dogs watching him move out of their shared home. The Dancing With the Stars alum accused Jason of “leaning into” the public’s narrative about the split. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him,” she explained.

The two reunited at Chris Harrison’s wedding in November 2024 and were on good terms. “There was a lot of energy that we were both holding and it wasn’t maybe the best energy. And when we saw each other, [I] didn’t know what to expect, but it was great,” Jason said. “It was friendly. It was cordial. It was respectful.”

But by January 2024, Kaitlyn publicly slammed the author once again amid rumors that she had moved on from their relationship and was dating Zac Clark. The new romance received criticism online and Kaitlyn admitted she was “disappointed” with Jason for trying to “garner sympathy” from fans amid the backlash she was receiving.

“It’s really disappointing to me the way that Jason’s kind of leaning into the victim mentality, because I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting,” she said. “I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting, but I have talked to him so open and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another.”